How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on December 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: New Orleans plays Orlando on 3-game win streak

New Orleans Pelicans (11-21, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (7-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Pelicans take on Orlando.

The Magic have gone 2-10 in home games. Orlando averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pelicans are 5-12 on the road. New Orleans is 7-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 19.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Brandon Ingram is scoring 23.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 19 points and 11.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 105.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 110.5 points, 48.2 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (health and safety protocols), Cole Anthony: out (ankle), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (knee), Mychal Mulder: out (health and safety protocols), Ignas Brazdeikis: out (health and safety protocols), R.J. Hampton: out (health and safety protocols), Terrence Ross: out (health and safety protocols), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Jonas Valanciunas: out (illness), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).