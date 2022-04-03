How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Magic take on the Knicks on 5-game skid

New York Knicks (34-44, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (20-58, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -4.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando comes into the matchup against New York as losers of five games in a row.

The Magic are 10-38 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando has a 5-37 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knicks are 19-29 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is last in the Eastern Conference with 21.6 assists per game led by Julius Randle averaging 5.1.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Magic won 104-98 in the last matchup on Nov. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, while averaging 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Franz Wagner is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Randle is shooting 41.1% and averaging 20.1 points for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 103.8 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 109.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (wrist), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Franz Wagner: day to day (ankle), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle), Cole Anthony: day to day (toe), Admiral Schofield: day to day (knee).

Knicks: Miles McBride: day to day (knee), Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Quentin Grimes: day to day (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder), Julius Randle: out (quad).