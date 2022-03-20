How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Oklahoma City takes on Orlando on 8-game losing streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-50, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (18-53, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City is looking to end its eight-game losing streak with a win over Orlando.

The Magic are 8-26 in home games. Orlando ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 8.1.

The Thunder are 11-24 on the road. Oklahoma City is sixth in the league with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, while averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Franz Wagner is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Luguentz Dort is shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 17.2 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 109.9 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 111.2 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Jalen Suggs: day to day (ankle), Chuma Okeke: day to day (knee).

Thunder: Josh Giddey: out (hip), Ty Jerome: out for season (hip), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Derrick Favors: out (back), Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder).