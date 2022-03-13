How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida).

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Embiid, 76ers set for matchup with the Magic

Philadelphia 76ers (40-25, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (18-50, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Orlando. He leads the the NBA averaging 29.7 points per game.

The Magic are 10-32 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 fast break points per game led by Jalen Suggs averaging 2.1.

The 76ers are 24-16 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 42.2 rebounds per game led by Embiid averaging 11.2.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The 76ers won 123-110 in the last matchup on Jan. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Georges Niang is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, while averaging 9.4 points. Embiid is averaging 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, 47.5 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 112.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot).

76ers: Danny Green: day to day (finger).