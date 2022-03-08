How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Magic host the Suns in out-of-conference contest

Phoenix Suns (51-13, first in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (16-49, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in a non-conference matchup.

The Magic have gone 7-22 at home. Orlando is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 8.2.

The Suns have gone 23-6 away from home. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 7.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won 132-105 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Booker led the Suns with 26 points, and Jalen Suggs led the Magic with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 15.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Chris Paul is averaging 14.9 points, 10.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns. Ayton is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 108.8 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 118.7 points, 41.1 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (illness), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Jalen Suggs: day to day (ankle).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: day to day (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Paul: out (thumb).