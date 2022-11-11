How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns Game Online on November 11, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

In Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Suns to visit Magic Friday

Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns.

Orlando went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.

Phoenix went 39-13 in Western Conference play and 32-9 on the road last season. The Suns gave up 107.3 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Gary Harris: out (knee), Kevon Harris: out (rib), Paolo Banchero: out (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Ish Wainright: out (personal), Chris Paul: out (heel).