How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Orlando hosts Portland on home slide

Portland Trail Blazers (17-25, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (8-36, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts Portland looking to end its seven-game home losing streak.

The Magic are 2-15 in home games. Orlando allows 110.8 points and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 3-14 on the road. Portland is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 108.9 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Harris averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Franz Wagner is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Norman Powell is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.6 points for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 104.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Mo Bamba: day to day (toe), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (hamstring).

Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Norman Powell: out (health and safety protocols), CJ McCollum: out (reconditioning), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Cody Zeller: out (knee).