How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Orlando and Sacramento meet in non-conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (26-48, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (20-54, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings take on Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic in a non-conference matchup.

The Magic are 10-26 in home games. Orlando has a 5-35 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Kings are 10-25 in road games. Sacramento is 12-32 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 142-130 on Dec. 9. Fox scored 33 points to help lead the Kings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Franz Wagner is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Orlando.

Harrison Barnes is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 16.8 points and 5.7 rebounds. Fox is averaging 31.7 points, eight assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 104.9 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 113.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (wrist), Jalen Suggs: day to day (ankle).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (knee), Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out for season (personal), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hand).