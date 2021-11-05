How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on November 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in San Antonio the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Orlando faces San Antonio on home slide

By The Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs (2-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando plays San Antonio looking to end its three-game home slide.

Orlando went 21-51 overall last season while going 11-25 at home. The Magic allowed opponents to score 113.3 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

San Antonio finished 33-39 overall with a 19-17 record on the road last season. The Spurs gave up 112.8 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 123-97 in the last matchup on Oct. 21.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Gary Harris: out (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).