How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Toronto faces Orlando on 4-game win streak

Toronto Raptors (44-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (20-57, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Raptors take on Orlando.

The Magic have gone 10-37 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 5-36 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raptors have gone 27-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto averages 109.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Magic won the last matchup 103-97 on March 5. Jalen Suggs scored 15 points points to help lead the Magic to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Magic. Mohamed Bamba is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 20.3 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 26.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 106.7 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 114.7 points, 48.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (wrist), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

Raptors: Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring).

