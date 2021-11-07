How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on November 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz
- When: Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM
In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.
In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.
Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Get $25 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Florida
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Florida
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels
Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Orlando hosts Utah on 4-game home slide
By The Associated Press
Utah Jazz (7-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference)
Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -10
BOTTOM LINE: Orlando plays Utah looking to stop its four-game home slide.
Orlando finished 21-51 overall with an 11-25 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Magic averaged 104.0 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 34.3% from deep last season.
Utah finished 52-20 overall a season ago while going 21-15 on the road. The Jazz averaged 6.6 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.
INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Cole Anthony: day to day (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Ignas Brazdeikis: day to day (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).
Jazz: Elijah Hughes: day to day (illness), Rudy Gay: out (right heel).