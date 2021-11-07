How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on November 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Orlando hosts Utah on 4-game home slide

By The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (7-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -10

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando plays Utah looking to stop its four-game home slide.

Orlando finished 21-51 overall with an 11-25 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Magic averaged 104.0 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 34.3% from deep last season.

Utah finished 52-20 overall a season ago while going 21-15 on the road. The Jazz averaged 6.6 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Cole Anthony: day to day (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Ignas Brazdeikis: day to day (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Jazz: Elijah Hughes: day to day (illness), Rudy Gay: out (right heel).