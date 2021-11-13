How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Washington plays Orlando on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Washington Wizards (8-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando.

Orlando went 21-51 overall and 4-8 in Southeast Division action last season. The Magic gave up 113.3 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Washington finished 3-9 in Southeast Division action and 15-21 on the road last season. The Wizards allowed opponents to score 118.5 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: day to day (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (eye), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Davis Bertans: day to day (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).