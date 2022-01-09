How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on January 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Orlando plays Washington, looks to stop home slide

Washington Wizards (19-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (7-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando aims to end its six-game home slide with a victory against Washington.

The Magic are 1-8 in division games. Orlando is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 34.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 8.1.

The Wizards are 13-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 7-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 14 the Wizards won 104-92 led by 23 points from Spencer Dinwiddie, while Cole Anthony scored 22 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Harris averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Anthony is averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games for Orlando.

Bradley Beal is averaging 24.1 points and 6.4 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 102.6 points, 42.7 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Franz Wagner: day to day (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (hamstring), Cole Anthony: day to day (ankle), Robin Lopez: out (health and safety protocols).

Wizards: Davis Bertans: day to day (foot), Anthony Gill: out (health and safety protocols), Tremont Waters: day to day (health protocols), Rui Hachimura: day to day (reconditioning), Montrezl Harrell: day to day (health and safety protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).