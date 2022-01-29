How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Anaheim visits Ottawa after Zegras' 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (22-16-8, second in the Pacific) vs. Ottawa Senators (13-20-4, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits the Ottawa Senators after Trevor Zegras scored two goals in the Ducks’ 5-4 victory over the Canadiens.

The Senators are 6-10-1 at home. Ottawa averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

The Ducks have gone 9-9-4 away from home. Anaheim ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 0.6.

Anaheim took down Ottawa 4-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 26 points. Alex Formenton has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 24 goals and has 40 points. Zegras has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-3-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (health and safety protocols), Dillon Heatherington: out (health protocols), Josh Norris: day to day (upper body), Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel).

Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (upper body), Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body), Nicolas Deslauriers: day to day (undisclosed).