How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on March 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Arizona Coyotes.

Ottawa Senators vs. Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa hosts Arizona in non-conference battle

Arizona Coyotes (18-36-4, eighth in the Central) vs. Ottawa Senators (21-32-5, sixth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa and Arizona square off in a non-conference matchup.

The Senators have gone 11-17-2 in home games. Ottawa averages 10.7 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 94 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 9-16-3 in road games. Arizona is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.4 assists per game. Clayton Keller leads them with 31 total assists.

In their last matchup on March 5, Arizona won 8-5. Nick Schmaltz recorded a team-high 7 points for the Coyotes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk leads the Senators with 42 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 22 assists. Connor Brown has seven assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Keller has 56 total points while scoring 25 goals and totaling 31 assists for the Coyotes. Schmaltz has eight goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 14.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck).

Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun: day to day (lower body), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Liam O’Brien: out (upper-body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).