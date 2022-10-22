How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on October 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Ottawa Senators vs. Arizona Coyotes
- When: Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Services
Arizona Coyotes vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Arizona Faces Ottawa In Their First Home Game of The Season
Phoenix, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Ottawa Senators following a loss to the Montreal Canadians. This is their first game in their new shared arena with Arizona State University.
Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games last season. The Senators had a 19.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 48 goals on 243 chances.
Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and a 14-23-4 record on the road last season. The Coyotes scored 28 power-play goals last season on 202 chances for a 13.9% success rate.
INJURIES: Senators: Cam Talbot: out (upper-body).
Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle).