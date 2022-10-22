How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on October 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Arizona Faces Ottawa In Their First Home Game of The Season

Phoenix, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Ottawa Senators following a loss to the Montreal Canadians. This is their first game in their new shared arena with Arizona State University.

Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games last season. The Senators had a 19.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 48 goals on 243 chances.

Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and a 14-23-4 record on the road last season. The Coyotes scored 28 power-play goals last season on 202 chances for a 13.9% success rate.

INJURIES: Senators: Cam Talbot: out (upper-body).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle).