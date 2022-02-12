 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Boston plays Ottawa for division matchup

Boston Bruins (26-16-3, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-23-4, sixth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Ottawa for a Atlantic matchup.

The Senators are 4-6-0 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

The Bruins are 10-3-1 against opponents from the Atlantic. Boston is 27th in the league with 35.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, Boston won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk leads the Senators with 32 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 18 assists. Adam Gaudette has four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 24 goals and has 45 points. Patrice Bergeron has four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

Bruins: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, five penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .869 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder).

Bruins: Patrice Bergeron: day to day (upper-body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.