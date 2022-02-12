How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins

When: Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Boston plays Ottawa for division matchup

Boston Bruins (26-16-3, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-23-4, sixth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Ottawa for a Atlantic matchup.

The Senators are 4-6-0 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

The Bruins are 10-3-1 against opponents from the Atlantic. Boston is 27th in the league with 35.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, Boston won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk leads the Senators with 32 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 18 assists. Adam Gaudette has four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 24 goals and has 45 points. Patrice Bergeron has four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

Bruins: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, five penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .869 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder).

Bruins: Patrice Bergeron: day to day (upper-body).