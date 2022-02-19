How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on February 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins

When: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: NESN

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa hosts Boston, looks to break home slide

Boston Bruins (27-17-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-25-4, sixth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa plays Boston looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Senators are 12-13-3 against conference opponents. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Bruins are 11-3-1 against the rest of their division. Boston has scored 136 goals and is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. David Pastrnak leads the team with 24.

Boston knocked off Ottawa 2-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk has 36 total points for the Senators, 16 goals and 20 assists. Nick Holden has 6 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Patrice Bergeron leads the Bruins with a plus-nine in 44 games this season. Pastrnak has five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Bruins: 3-5-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Matt Murray: day to day (undisclosed), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Thomas Chabot: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins: None listed.