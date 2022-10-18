How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on October 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins

When: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Bruins bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Senators

Boston Bruins (3-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (0-2-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -114, Bruins -106; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa went 11-12-3 in Atlantic Division games and had a 33-42-7 record overall last season. The Senators averaged 3.0 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 19.8% (48 total power-play goals).

Boston went 17-8-1 in Atlantic Division games and had a 51-26-5 record overall last season. The Bruins committed 4.2 penalties per game and served 9.8 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Senators: Cam Talbot: out (upper-body).

Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: out (shoulder), Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Jake DeBrusk: day to day (upper body), Brandon Carlo: out (upper-body), Brad Marchand: out (hip).