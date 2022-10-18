 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on October 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Bruins bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Senators

Boston Bruins (3-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (0-2-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -114, Bruins -106; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa went 11-12-3 in Atlantic Division games and had a 33-42-7 record overall last season. The Senators averaged 3.0 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 19.8% (48 total power-play goals).

Boston went 17-8-1 in Atlantic Division games and had a 51-26-5 record overall last season. The Bruins committed 4.2 penalties per game and served 9.8 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Senators: Cam Talbot: out (upper-body).

Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: out (shoulder), Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Jake DeBrusk: day to day (upper body), Brandon Carlo: out (upper-body), Brad Marchand: out (hip).

