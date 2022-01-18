How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres

When: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: MSG

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa hosts Buffalo after Norris' 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (11-20-7, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (11-18-2, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -140, Sabres +117; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts the Buffalo Sabres after Josh Norris scored two goals in the Senators’ 6-4 victory over the Oilers.

The Senators are 3-5-0 against opponents in the Atlantic. Ottawa averages 4.4 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 21 total penalties.

The Sabres are 3-6-4 against the rest of their division. Buffalo averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Alex Tuch leads the team averaging 0.3.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson leads the Senators with 20 assists and has 30 points this season. Tkachuk has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Jeff Skinner leads the Sabres with 14 goals and has 23 points. Vinnie Hinostroza has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-5-3, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Dillon Heatherington: out (health protocols), Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel), Anton Forsberg: out (health protocols).

Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body).