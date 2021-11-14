 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on November 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Ottawa Senators vs. Calgary Flames

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
ESPN+-------

Live TV Streaming Option

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Calgary Flames vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa hosts Calgary after Batherson's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (7-3-4, third in the Pacific) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +149, Flames -176; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts the Calgary Flames after Drake Batherson scored two goals in the Senators’ 6-3 win over the Penguins.

The Senators are 3-6-0 at home. Ottawa averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Flames are 5-2-1 on the road. Calgary ranks seventh in the Western Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.1 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Batherson leads the Senators with seven goals and has 16 points. Josh Norris has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Andrew Mangiapane leads the Flames with nine goals and has 11 points. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Flames: 5-2-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Matt Murray: out (covid-19), Artem Zub: day to day (upper body), Shane Pinto: out (upper body), Alex Formenton: out (covid-19), Nikita Zaitsev: out (covid-19), Victor Mete: day to day (health and safety protocols), Josh Brown: out (covid-19 protcol).

Flames: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.