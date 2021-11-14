How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on November 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Ottawa Senators vs. Calgary Flames

When: Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Calgary Flames vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa hosts Calgary after Batherson's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (7-3-4, third in the Pacific) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +149, Flames -176; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts the Calgary Flames after Drake Batherson scored two goals in the Senators’ 6-3 win over the Penguins.

The Senators are 3-6-0 at home. Ottawa averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Flames are 5-2-1 on the road. Calgary ranks seventh in the Western Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.1 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Batherson leads the Senators with seven goals and has 16 points. Josh Norris has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Andrew Mangiapane leads the Flames with nine goals and has 11 points. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Flames: 5-2-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Matt Murray: out (covid-19), Artem Zub: day to day (upper body), Shane Pinto: out (upper body), Alex Formenton: out (covid-19), Nikita Zaitsev: out (covid-19), Victor Mete: day to day (health and safety protocols), Josh Brown: out (covid-19 protcol).

Flames: None listed.