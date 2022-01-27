How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa hosts Carolina after Ennis' 3-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (28-9-2, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Ottawa Senators (13-20-3, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit Ottawa after Tyler Ennis scored three goals in the Senators’ 5-0 win against the Sabres.

The Senators are 8-10-2 in conference play. Ottawa averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 13-6-1 in Eastern Conference play. Carolina has scored 140 goals and ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 19.

Ottawa took down Carolina 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 2. Alex Formenton scored two goals for the Senators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has 34 total points for the Senators, 13 goals and 21 assists. Formenton has seven assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Aho leads the Hurricanes with 44 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 25 assists. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 8.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (health and safety protocols), Dillon Heatherington: out (health protocols), Drake Batherson: day to day (lower body), Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel).

Hurricanes: None listed.