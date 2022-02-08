How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Metropolitan leader Carolina and Ottawa face off

Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-3, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Ottawa Senators (15-22-4, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +225, Hurricanes -277; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes play Ottawa Senators.

The Senators are 9-11-3 in Eastern Conference games. Ottawa averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 15-6-2 against conference opponents. Carolina is third in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Jan. 27, Carolina won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 26 points. Tyler Ennis has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 19 goals and has 45 points. DeAngelo has nine assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder).

Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: day to day (undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: out (covid-19).