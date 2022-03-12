How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Blackhawks visit the Senators after Hagel's 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (21-30-8, seventh in the Central) vs. Ottawa Senators (21-31-5, sixth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Ottawa Senators after Brandon Hagel scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

The Senators are 11-16-2 on their home ice. Ottawa averages 4.2 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 33 total penalties.

The Blackhawks are 10-15-4 in road games. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging only 4.4 assists per game. Patrick Kane leads them with 46 total assists.

Chicago took down Ottawa 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 1. Kane scored three goals for the Blackhawks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk has 42 total points for the Senators, 20 goals and 22 assists. Josh Norris has four goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Kane has 65 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 46 assists for the Blackhawks. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck).

Blackhawks: None listed.