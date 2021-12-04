How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: Altitude

Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Colorado Avalanche vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa hosts Colorado after Formenton's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche (12-7-1, sixth in the Central) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-15-1, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +192, Avalanche -241; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit Ottawa after Alex Formenton scored two goals in the Senators’ 3-2 win against the Hurricanes.

The Senators are 3-8-0 on their home ice. Ottawa averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 52 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 5-5-0 on the road. Colorado averages 10.8 points per game to lead the league, recording 4.0 goals and 6.8 assists per game.

In their last matchup on Nov. 22, Colorado won 7-5. Nazem Kadri recorded a team-high 4 points for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson leads the Senators with 17 points, scoring seven goals and collecting 10 assists. Tkachuk has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Kadri leads the Avalanche with 21 total assists and has 30 points. Cale Makar has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 5.4 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging five goals, 8.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Josh Brown: out (upper body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (upper body), J.T. Compher: out (upper-body), Darcy Kuemper: day to day (upper body), Ryan Murray: day to day (lower body).