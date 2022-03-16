How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Columbus visits Ottawa after Sillinger's 3-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (30-27-3, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Ottawa Senators (21-33-5, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits the Ottawa Senators after Cole Sillinger scored three goals in the Blue Jackets’ 6-4 win against the Golden Knights.

The Senators are 12-17-4 in Eastern Conference games. Ottawa averages 4.2 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 34 total penalties.

The Blue Jackets are 8-11-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Columbus ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.7.

Ottawa defeated Columbus 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artem Zub leads the Senators with a plus-four in 59 games this season. Josh Norris has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 45 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 24 assists. Patrik Laine has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-7-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 14.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck).

Blue Jackets: None listed.