How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on October 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Dallas Stars

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. Since Bally Sports Southwest is no longer on YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or Sling TV, these are your only ways to watch Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Senators take win streak into matchup with the Stars

Dallas Stars (4-0-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Dallas Stars with a three winning streak intact.

Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall and a 15-22-4 record in home games last season. The Senators scored 224 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.7 per game on 30.0 shots per game.

Dallas went 46-30-6 overall and 20-22-3 in road games a season ago. The Stars scored 233 total goals last season (2.8 per game on 30.3 shots per game).

INJURIES: Senators: Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Jake Sanderson: day to day (face).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).