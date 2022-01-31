How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on January 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Ottawa Senators vs. Edmonton Oilers

When: Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Draisaitl and the Oilers visit the Senators

Edmonton Oilers (22-16-2, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Ottawa Senators (13-21-4, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Ottawa. He currently ranks second in the NHL with 61 points, scoring 31 goals and recording 30 assists.

The Senators have gone 6-11-1 in home games. Ottawa averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

The Oilers are 10-8-2 in road games. Edmonton is seventh in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.9 assists.

In their last matchup on Jan. 15, Ottawa won 6-4. Josh Norris recorded a team-high 2 points for the Senators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 19 assists and has 21 points this season. Alex Formenton has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 31 goals and has 61 points. Duncan Keith has seven assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (health and safety protocols), Dillon Heatherington: out (health protocols), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel).

Oilers: Kyle Turris: out (covid-19).