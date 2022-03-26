How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Huberdeau and the Panthers visit the Senators

Florida Panthers (43-14-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (23-36-5, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup against Ottawa. He ranks third in the NHL with 88 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 67 assists.

The Senators are 5-11-1 against Atlantic teams. Ottawa averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Panthers are 10-1-2 against Atlantic teams. Florida has scored 256 goals and leads the Eastern Conference averaging 4.1 goals per game. Aleksander Barkov leads the team with 27.

In their last meeting on March 3, Florida won 3-0. Patric Hornqvist recorded a team-high 2 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 26 goals and has 37 points. Tkachuk has five goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

MacKenzie Weegar leads the Panthers with a plus-33 in 63 games this season. Sam Reinhart has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.3 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Panthers: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Anton Lundell: day to day (lower body), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).