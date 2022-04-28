How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa hosts Florida following overtime victory

Florida Panthers (57-17-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (32-41-7, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit Ottawa after the Senators took down New Jersey 5-4 in overtime.

The Senators are 21-21-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Ottawa is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 30.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Panthers are 18-4-2 against opponents from the Atlantic. Florida has scored 331 goals and is the NHL leader averaging 4.1 goals per game. Aleksander Barkov leads the team with 39.

Florida knocked off Ottawa 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on March 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has 65 total points for the Senators, 29 goals and 36 assists. Tim Stutzle has 14 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Barkov leads the Panthers with 39 goals and has 88 points. Claude Giroux has two goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, five penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (undisclosed), Colin White: out (covid-19 protocol), Matt Murray: out (neck), Connor Brown: out for season (undisclosed).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).