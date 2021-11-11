 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Kings vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Senators to host Kopitar and the Kings

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings (7-5-1, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-8-1, sixth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -110, Kings -110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anze Kopitar leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Ottawa. He currently ranks 10th in the NHL with 15 points, scoring seven goals and totaling eight assists.

The Senators are 2-5-0 at home. Ottawa is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Kings are 2-3-1 on the road. Los Angeles has scored 37 goals and is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Kopitar leads the team with seven.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson leads the Senators with seven assists and has 12 points this season. Josh Norris has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Kopitar leads the Kings with 15 points, scoring seven goals and adding eight assists. Alex Iafallo has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Shane Pinto: out (upper body), Victor Mete: day to day (health and safety protocols), Anton Forsberg: day to day (illness).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (health protocols).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.