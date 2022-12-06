How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on December 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Price: $19.99

Los Angeles Kings vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa hosts Los Angeles after Giroux's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (13-10-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-13-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Los Angeles Kings after Claude Giroux scored two goals in the Senators’ 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Ottawa is 10-13-1 overall and 6-7-0 in home games. The Senators have a 10-4-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Los Angeles has gone 6-5-2 in road games and 13-10-4 overall. The Kings have scored 91 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Senators won the previous meeting 3-2 in overtime. Giroux scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stuetzle has 10 goals and 15 assists for the Senators. Thomas Chabot has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has eight goals and 20 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kings: 3-4-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: day to day (face), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).