How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on February 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Minnesota Wild vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Minnesota visits Ottawa after Fiala's 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (31-13-3, second in the Central) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-26-5, sixth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Ottawa Senators after Kevin Fiala scored two goals in the Wild’s 7-3 win over the Oilers.

The Senators are 9-15-2 at home. Ottawa averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Wild are 15-9-2 on the road. Minnesota is second in the Western Conference recording 10.3 points per game, averaging 3.8 goals and 6.5 assists.

Minnesota defeated Ottawa 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 2. Marcus Foligno scored two goals for the Wild in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals and has 26 points. Tkachuk has 7 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 39 total assists and has 62 points. Mats Zuccarello has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Matt Murray: out (undisclosed), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Thomas Chabot: out (undisclosed).

Wild: None listed.