How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on October 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Ottawa Senators vs. Minnesota Wild
- When: Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. Since YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports North, this is the only way to watch Wild games this season.
Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports North
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports North
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Minnesota Wild vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Senators look to keep win streak going, host the Wild
Minnesota Wild (2-3-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-2-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division)
Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators play the Minnesota Wild with a four win streak on the line.
Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 at home last season. The Senators committed 4.0 penalties per game and served 10.0 penalty minutes per game last season.
Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 23-16-5 record on the road last season. The Wild scored 53 power-play goals last season on 258 chances for a 20.5% success rate.
INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Anton Forsberg: day to day (undisclosed).
Wild: Dakota Mermis: out (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body).