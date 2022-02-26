How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens

When: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Montreal visits Ottawa after Suzuki's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (12-33-7, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (19-26-5, sixth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits the Ottawa Senators after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 4-0 win against the Sabres.

The Senators have gone 5-7-1 against division opponents. Ottawa averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 70 total minutes.

The Canadiens are 7-20-2 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal scores 2.3 goals per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Josh Anderson leads them with 12 total goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artem Zub leads the Senators with a plus-four in 50 games this season. Connor Brown has 8 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Anderson leads the Canadiens with 12 goals and has 21 points. Cole Caufield has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Matt Murray: out (undisclosed), Josh Norris: out (shoulder).

Canadiens: Corey Schueneman: out (covid-19), Paul Byron: day to day (undisclosed), Christian Dvorak: out (upper body), Joel Armia: day to day (undisclosed), Josh Anderson: day to day (undisclosed), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: out (ankle).