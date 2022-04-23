 Skip to Content
How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Senators host the Canadiens after shootout win

Montreal Canadiens (20-47-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (30-41-7, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -157, Canadiens +134; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit Ottawa after the Senators defeated Columbus 2-1 in a shootout.

The Senators have gone 10-11-3 against division opponents. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 115 total minutes.

The Canadiens are 8-12-3 against the rest of their division. Montreal is last in the Eastern Conference averaging only 6.8 points per game. Nick Suzuki leads the team with 58 total points.

In their last meeting on April 5, Ottawa won 6-3. Tkachuk recorded a team-high 3 points for the Senators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk has 61 total points for the Senators, 29 goals and 32 assists. Tim Stutzle has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 20 goals and has 58 points. Christian Dvorak has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-8-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while allowing 4.2 goals per game with an .876 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (undisclosed), Colin White: out (covid-19 protocol), Matt Murray: out (neck).

Canadiens: Justin Barron: out for season (ankle), Jake Allen: out for season (groin), Joel Armia: day to day (personal).

