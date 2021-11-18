How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Nashville heads to Ottawa for non-conference matchup

By The Associated Press

Nashville Predators (9-6-1, third in the Central) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-10-1, eighth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts Nashville in a non-conference matchup.

The Senators are 3-7-0 at home. Ottawa averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Predators have gone 5-3-1 away from home. Nashville averages 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson leads the Senators with nine assists and has 16 points this season. Josh Norris has 8 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Matt Duchene has 16 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling seven assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Matt Murray: out (covid-19), Artem Zub: day to day (upper body), Alex Formenton: out (covid-19), Drake Batherson: out (covid-19 protocol), Nikita Zaitsev: out (covid-19), Victor Mete: day to day (health and safety protocols), Josh Brown: out (covid-19 protcol).

Predators: Alexandre Carrier: day to day (upper body).