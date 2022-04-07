How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on April 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa plays Nashville on 3-game win streak

Nashville Predators (40-25-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Ottawa Senators (26-37-6, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Senators take on Nashville.

The Senators are 13-19-3 at home. Ottawa averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Predators are 18-14-4 on the road. Nashville averages 4.8 penalties per game, the most in the league. Tanner Jeannot leads the team with 34 total penalties.

In their last meeting on March 29, Nashville won 4-1. Mattias Ekholm recorded a team-high 3 points for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 30 goals and has 45 points. Mathieu Joseph has 10 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 38 goals and has 70 points. Roman Josi has 18 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging four goals, 7.5 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Dante Fabbro: out (upper-body).