How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on February 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils

When: Monday, February 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: MSG+

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+.

New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: New Jersey plays Ottawa on 6-game road skid

New Jersey Devils (15-25-5, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Ottawa Senators (14-22-4, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -127, Devils +105

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey travels to Ottawa looking to end its six-game road slide.

The Senators are 8-11-3 in conference games. Ottawa averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

The Devils are 11-14-3 in Eastern Conference play. New Jersey has scored 125 goals and ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Jesper Bratt leads the team with 14.

In their last meeting on Dec. 6, Ottawa won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals, adding eight assists and collecting 26 points. Tkachuk has seven assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Nico Daws leads the Devils with a plus-zero in two games this season. Bratt has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Devils: 1-9-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .871 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel).

Devils: None listed.