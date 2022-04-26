 Skip to Content
How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: New Jersey faces Ottawa on 3-game slide

New Jersey Devils (27-44-8, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Ottawa Senators (31-41-7, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey enters the matchup with Ottawa after losing three straight games.

The Senators are 20-21-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Ottawa averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 117 total minutes.

The Devils are 15-27-5 in Eastern Conference play. New Jersey ranks 16th in the Eastern Conference with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

In their last matchup on Feb. 7, Ottawa won 4-1. Connor Brown recorded a team-high 2 points for the Senators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 34 goals, adding 19 assists and totaling 53 points. Tim Stutzle has 10 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 26 goals and has 56 points. Jesper Boqvist has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (undisclosed), Colin White: out (covid-19 protocol), Matt Murray: out (neck), Connor Brown: day to day (undisclosed), Nikita Zaitsev: day to day (illness).

Devils: Fabian Zetterlund: day to day (undisclosed), Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand), Nico Hischier: day to day (illness).

