How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on November 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Islanders play the Senators after Nelson's 2-goal performance

New York Islanders (9-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-8-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Ottawa Senators after Brock Nelson’s two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime win.

Ottawa is 4-4-0 in home games and 5-8-1 overall. The Senators rank sixth in the league serving 12.7 penalty minutes per game.

New York has a 4-3-0 record on the road and a 9-6-0 record overall. The Islanders have given up 38 goals while scoring 49 for a +11 scoring differential.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 3-0. Nelson scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has six goals and 13 assists for the Senators. Shane Pinto has scored five goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Anders Lee has eight goals and six assists for the Islanders. Nelson has scored eight goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.6 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Islanders: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (upper-body).

Islanders: None listed.