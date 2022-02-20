 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on February 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa plays New York on 4-game home skid

New York Rangers (31-13-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-25-5, sixth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +163, Rangers -194; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts New York looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Senators are 12-13-4 in conference matchups. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Rangers are 19-5-1 in conference play. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 8 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.0 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 23, New York won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 26 points. Tkachuk has 9 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Artemi Panarin has 53 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 40 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has nine goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Matt Murray: out (undisclosed), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Thomas Chabot: out (undisclosed).

Rangers: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.