How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on November 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Senators

New York Rangers (8-6-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to end their three-game skid with a win against the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa is 5-9-1 overall and 5-6-0 at home. The Senators have given up 53 goals while scoring 51 for a -2 scoring differential.

New York has a 6-4-1 record on the road and an 8-6-3 record overall. The Rangers are 3-4-3 in games decided by one goal.

The teams play Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Rangers won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has nine goals and 16 assists for the Senators. Tim Stuetzle has scored five goals with eight assists over the past 10 games.

Adam Fox has six goals and 19 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored six goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

Rangers: None listed.