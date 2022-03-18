How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Senators take on the Flyers on 3-game losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (19-30-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Ottawa Senators (21-34-5, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -123, Flyers +103; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa looks to break its three-game skid with a win against Philadelphia.

The Senators are 12-18-4 in Eastern Conference games. Ottawa averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 98 total minutes.

The Flyers are 6-21-8 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is last in the league averaging only 6.8 points per game. Cam Atkinson leads the team with 46 total points.

Philadelphia defeated Ottawa 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 24 goals and has 34 points. Tim Stutzle has 8 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Atkinson has 46 total points while scoring 22 goals and totaling 24 assists for the Flyers. James van Riemsdyk has three goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 2-8-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 4.6 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck), Thomas Chabot: out for season (hand).

Flyers: Scott Laughton: day to day (head).