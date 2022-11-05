 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Senators take on the Flyers following Stuetzle's 2-goal performance

Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-6-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Philadelphia Flyers after Tim Stuetzle scored two goals in the Senators’ 5-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall and a 15-22-4 record in home games last season. The Senators scored 224 goals while giving up 264 last season for a -40 goal differential.

Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 11-25-5 in road games last season. The Flyers scored 2.6 goals per game last season while giving up 3.6 per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Artem Zub: out (upper-body).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

