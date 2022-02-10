How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on February 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Pittsburgh puts road win streak on the line against Ottawa

Pittsburgh Penguins (28-11-8, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-22-4, sixth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hits the road against Ottawa aiming to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Senators are 10-11-3 in Eastern Conference games. Ottawa averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

The Penguins are 6-2-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Pittsburgh serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Brian Boyle leads the team averaging 0.7.

In their last meeting on Jan. 20, Pittsburgh won 6-4. Michael Matheson scored a team-high two goals for the Penguins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals and has 26 points. Tyler Ennis has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 48 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 25 assists. Sidney Crosby has eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-1-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder).

Penguins: Evgeni Malkin: out (covid-19), Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).