How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Seattle Kraken

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Seattle faces Ottawa on 7-game road slide

Seattle Kraken (17-37-5, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-31-5, sixth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle travels to Ottawa looking to stop its seven-game road slide.

The Senators are 10-16-2 at home. Ottawa serves 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 94 total minutes.

The Kraken are 7-20-2 on the road. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging 6.9 points per game. Jaden Schwartz leads them with 21 total points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk leads the Senators with 40 points, scoring 19 goals and registering 21 assists. Connor Brown has seven assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 21 goals and has 33 points. Calle Jarnkrok has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.1 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Kraken: 1-8-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body).

