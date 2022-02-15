How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. St. Louis Blues

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

St. Louis Blues vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa faces St. Louis in non-conference showdown

St. Louis Blues (27-14-5, fourth in the Central) vs. Ottawa Senators (17-24-4, sixth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa takes on St. Louis in a non-conference matchup.

The Senators are 9-13-1 on their home ice. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Blues are 9-8-3 on the road. St. Louis has scored 160 goals and is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game. Jordan Kyrou leads the team with 18.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk has 34 total points for the Senators, 15 goals and 19 assists. Nicholas Paul has 6 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 28 total assists and has 33 points. Brayden Schenn has 13 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .947 save percentage.

Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Alex Formenton: day to day (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (lower-body).