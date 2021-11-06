How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa hosts Tampa Bay, aims to stop home skid

By The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-2, third in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +150, Lightning -180; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts Tampa Bay looking to stop its four-game home slide.

Ottawa finished 23-28-5 overall a season ago while going 14-10-4 at home. The Senators recorded 252 assists on 155 total goals last season.

Tampa Bay finished 36-17-3 overall and 15-10-3 on the road a season ago. The Lightning scored 180 total goals last season, 40 on power plays and three shorthanded.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Senators: Shane Pinto: out (upper body).

Lightning: Boris Katchouk: day to day (undisclosed), Jan Rutta: day to day (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).