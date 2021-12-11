How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Tampa Bay visits Ottawa after Palat's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning (17-5-4, first in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (7-16-1, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +183, Lightning -226; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host Tampa Bay after Ondrej Palat scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Senators are 1-3-0 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

The Lightning are 6-2-1 against opponents in the Atlantic. Tampa Bay ranks eighth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Nov. 6, Tampa Bay won 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 11 goals and has 18 points. Tkachuk has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Hedman leads the Lightning with a plus-13 in 26 games this season. Steven Stamkos has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Josh Brown: out (upper body).

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower-body), Brayden Point: out (upper body), Anthony Cirelli: day to day (upper body).